San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office donates bikes to those who lost everything

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office photo

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office photo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Honor Farm donates 125 bicycles to families who lost their homes in last year's devastating Camp Fire.

The Camp Fire which started on Nov. 8, 2018, would become the deadliest and most devastating in California's history. The wildfire left 86 people dead and 14,000 homes in complete ruins, destroying personal property such as bicycles in the process.

During this year's Sheriff's Office Honor Farm Bicycle Giveaway, a deputy who works with the bicycle program realized there would be extra bicycles after the giveaway.

Deputies with the sheriff's office took the extra 125 bicycles and drove them to the Butte County Sheriff's Office where they could be given out to families who lost everything in the Camp Fire.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life and property in Butte County from the Camp Fire. Our hope is that this donation of bicycles brings some joy to families who lost their homes and possessions" shared Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

If you would like to donate bikes or helmets to the Honor Farm Bicycle Program, donations are accepted throughout the year at Sheriff's Office Patrol stations or you can take them to the Sheriff's Honor Farm located at 880 Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo.