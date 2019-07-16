Top Stories

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors votes 4 to 1 to extend freeze on new hemp cultivation

By:

Posted: Jul 16, 2019 02:19 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 04:02 PM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to extend the freeze on hemp cultivation for up to a year. 

But in an effort to reduce conflict among growers, board members are hoping to speed up the process in the next few months. 

"The reason we did it in the first place is to understand how hemp is grown, and how we can ensure the compatibility of hemp with the other ag crops and residential areas in the county," said Debbie Arnold, District Five supervisor.

After hearing more than an hour of public comments followed by a thorough discussion, county supervisors made the decision to continue the moratorium.

"The hold is for up to a year, but we're hoping within the next very few months we can come up with a permanent ordinance that can speak to setback and compatibility with other crops.

Ted Fitzgerald who is studying crop science at Cal Poly, said he is disappointed in today's outcome. 

"I think the board supervisors are putting necessary regulations and timely restrictions to an industry that should and is rapidly emerging across the nation and in California," Fitzgerald said.

Sean Donahoe, a cannabis and industrial hemp consultant, said he wishes Tuesday's meeting could have brought a more clear outcome on the future of hemp growth in the county. 

"It sounds like the process they're describing could be very lengthy. From the perspective of business startups, if it's difficult to plan, they will go somewhere else," Donahoe said.

Except for growers and operations that have already received approval from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture, any hopeful hemp producers will have to wait, at least for the next few months. 

The next step is for the planning department to come up with an ordinance to go before the planning commission. The ordinance will then be presented to the Board of Supervisors. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

On this day: July 16
Malcolm Taylor/Getty Images

On this day: July 16

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Best jobs that don't require a degree

Notable benefit concerts
Darren Hauck/Getty Images

Notable benefit concerts

Cities with best, worst reputations
Pixabay

Cities with best, worst reputations

On this day: July 15
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

On this day: July 15

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome
Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

31 ways Bill Murray proves he's awesome

On this day: July 14
Patrick Aventurier/Getty Images

On this day: July 14

On this day: June 13
Cleveland Browns via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 13

On this day: July 13
2016 Getty Images

On this day: July 13

Long-haired female stars over 40
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Long-haired female stars over 40

On this day: July 12
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

On this day: July 12

10 of the coolest work perks
iStock/LajosRepasi

10 of the coolest work perks

On this day: July 11
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

On this day: July 11

Best and worst cities for men
iStock/Kemter

Best and worst cities for men

USWNT victory celebration in NYC
Getty Images

USWNT victory celebration in NYC

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate
FreeImages.com/tim & annette

14 surprising foods you should refrigerate

On this day: July 10
Linh Pham/Getty Images

On this day: July 10