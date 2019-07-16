San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors votes 4 to 1 to extend freeze on new hemp cultivation

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Hemp smells and looks like marijuana, but doesn't have psychoactive effects. (KCOY.com/Nathalie Vera)

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors voted 4 to 1 to extend the freeze on hemp cultivation for up to a year.

But in an effort to reduce conflict among growers, board members are hoping to speed up the process in the next few months.

"The reason we did it in the first place is to understand how hemp is grown, and how we can ensure the compatibility of hemp with the other ag crops and residential areas in the county," said Debbie Arnold, District Five supervisor.

After hearing more than an hour of public comments followed by a thorough discussion, county supervisors made the decision to continue the moratorium.

"The hold is for up to a year, but we're hoping within the next very few months we can come up with a permanent ordinance that can speak to setback and compatibility with other crops.

Ted Fitzgerald who is studying crop science at Cal Poly, said he is disappointed in today's outcome.

"I think the board supervisors are putting necessary regulations and timely restrictions to an industry that should and is rapidly emerging across the nation and in California," Fitzgerald said.

Sean Donahoe, a cannabis and industrial hemp consultant, said he wishes Tuesday's meeting could have brought a more clear outcome on the future of hemp growth in the county.

"It sounds like the process they're describing could be very lengthy. From the perspective of business startups, if it's difficult to plan, they will go somewhere else," Donahoe said.

Except for growers and operations that have already received approval from the San Luis Obispo County Department of Agriculture, any hopeful hemp producers will have to wait, at least for the next few months.

The next step is for the planning department to come up with an ordinance to go before the planning commission. The ordinance will then be presented to the Board of Supervisors.