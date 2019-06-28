Residents recovering from Casa Grande Estates deaths, concerned about July Fourth safety

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - In the days since the killings at Casa Grande Estates, residents there need peace and quiet so they can begin to heal.



B ut as we get close to July Fourth, the sounds of illegal fireworks have neighbors reliving the tragedy.

Carl Heavener is still recovering from the tragedy near his home at Casa Grande Estates last week.



“I don't like to see this. It's a person's life,” Heavener said, while gazing at the burnt homes.



After watching the fire, hearing the gunshots and the ammunition explosions, he's now concerned about himself and his neighbors.



“The Fourth of July is like a war zone. It makes me think of Vietnam,” Heavener said.



Heavener is a veteran who's all too familiar with the illegal fireworks now going off near his home.



"I see the skyrockets. They're shot up in the air and not in a controlled area. You can tell by this house, that they're very flammable,” Heavener said.



Heavener has battled post-traumatic stress disorder for years.