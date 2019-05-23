Top Stories

Pursuit of auto theft suspect prompts lockdown at Arroyo Grande school

Posted: May 23, 2019 10:34 AM PDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 03:05 PM PDT

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - The pursuit of an auto theft suspect prompted a precautionary lockdown at an Arroyo Grande school on Thursday.

At around 9:30 a.m., police from San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande conducted a joint investigation on the 200 block of Stanley Avenue in Arroyo Grande.

Officers were searching for Dalton Lee Cross, 28, who is suspected of multiple car thefts in San Luis Obispo city and throughout SLO County. He also had active felony warrants for his arrest for car thefts and felon possession of ammunition.

During the search, Cross fled from law enforcement on Stanley Avenue and through Arroyo Grande Creek into nearby neighborhoods.

Nearby Paulding Middle School was placed on a precautionary lockdown during the search.

Cross jumped fences into the backyards of homes while trying to escape. Police eventually detained him on the 400 block of Garden Street. 

 

Officers searched the home where Cross had been staying and recovered two stolen vehicles from San Luis Obispo. A third vehicle was recovered in San Luis Obispo. Stolen property from throughout the county was also recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to determine if Cross committed any other crimes in the area.

Anyone with information about Cross or any potential other crimes should contact the authorities.

