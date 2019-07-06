Preparations for annual Santa Barbara County Fair kicks off

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Preparations for the annual Santa Barbara County Fair kicked off on Friday.

Dozens of vendors started setting up booths, food trucks and rides at the Santa Maria Fairpark.



Thousands of visitors are expected to attend the county fair.

It's a chance for the community to showcase a variety of interests, talents and all kinds of activities.



Visitors will get to experience community-oriented and educational exhibits.

The fair also offers interactive, kid-friendly shows.



"I'm excited to be in the fair. It's a good place. It's about participating in a community event and being part of the community," said Chuck Rice, a vendor who is setting up a booth for the Santa Maria Orchid nonprofit.