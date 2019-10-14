Top Stories

Plans underway to honor Santa Barbara couple killed in Idaho plane crash

Oct. 19 celebration date chosen

By:

Posted: Aug 19, 2019 11:41 PM PDT

Updated: Oct 13, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

Son of Santa Barbara couple killed in plane crash planning Oct. 19, celebration of their lives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A memorial celebration is in the works for a Santa Barbara couple killed in an Idaho plane crash earlier this month.  

Carl and Joanne Lindros' oldest son Randy said they plan to celebrate his parents lives on Saturday Oct. 19.

Lindros hopes friends from out of town will have enough time to make plans to travel to Santa Barbara for the event.

He said his parents wedding rings helped him identify them in the wreckage of his dad's plane.

He said the National Transportation Safety Board gave him a Transportation Disaster Assistance Division card with a phone number to call if he needs help coping with the loss.

Carl Lindros, 83,  kept the plane he helped build in Oxnard but was on a trip from Montana to Sacramento when the crash occurred for reasons still being investigated.

The Lindros are being remembered for their philanthropy.

Randy said his 81-year-old mother spent more than a decade volunteering for Trader Joe's food delivery program.

He called his father a serial entrepreneur who helped Cottage hospital,  UCSB, and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Lindros said they are still choosing a location that can handle hundreds of friends and relatives, but he said the celebration will be held on Saturday afternoon October 19. 


 

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

County agencies participates in active shooter training in Goleta

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

On this day: October 20
Brad Barket/Getty Images

On this day: October 20

On this day: October 19
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 19

States with best and worst school systems
iStock / Liliboas

States with best and worst school systems

Celebrities' hidden talents
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Celebrities' hidden talents

On this day: October 18
iFaqeer via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: October 18

Brexit: What's the latest?
Getty Images

Brexit: What's the latest?

On this day: October 17
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: October 17

Celebrities who have adopted
Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images

Celebrities who have adopted

9 foods that lower stress levels
iStock/eurobanks

9 foods that lower stress levels

12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

Fabulous actresses over 50
Mark Davis/Getty Images

Fabulous actresses over 50

On this day: October 16
Nick Laham/Getty Images

On this day: October 16

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Getty Images

2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Famous write-in candidates
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Famous write-in candidates

On this day: October 15
John Moore/Getty Images

On this day: October 15

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves
iStock/Norlito

Top 10 hot spots for car thieves

Best driving cities in US
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Best driving cities in US