Plans underway to honor Santa Barbara couple killed in Idaho plane crash

Son of Santa Barbara couple killed in plane crash planning Oct. 19, celebration of their lives

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A memorial celebration is in the works for a Santa Barbara couple killed in an Idaho plane crash earlier this month.

Carl and Joanne Lindros' oldest son Randy said they plan to celebrate his parents lives on Saturday Oct. 19.

Lindros hopes friends from out of town will have enough time to make plans to travel to Santa Barbara for the event.

He said his parents wedding rings helped him identify them in the wreckage of his dad's plane.

He said the National Transportation Safety Board gave him a Transportation Disaster Assistance Division card with a phone number to call if he needs help coping with the loss.

Carl Lindros, 83, kept the plane he helped build in Oxnard but was on a trip from Montana to Sacramento when the crash occurred for reasons still being investigated.

The Lindros are being remembered for their philanthropy.

Randy said his 81-year-old mother spent more than a decade volunteering for Trader Joe's food delivery program.

He called his father a serial entrepreneur who helped Cottage hospital, UCSB, and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Lindros said they are still choosing a location that can handle hundreds of friends and relatives, but he said the celebration will be held on Saturday afternoon October 19.



