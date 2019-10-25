One person killed in Ventura apartment fire

Apartment fire leaves one person dead in Montalvo neighborhood

VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters say one person was killed in a structure fire in Ventura.

The fire was first reported around 1:20 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 6300 block of Whipporwill Street, just off Bristol Road.

Firefighters at the scene confirm one person died. They didn't release any information on the identity of the victim.

Firefighters said crews tried to get the victim outside of the structure while also battling the flames.

Fire investigators had arrived at the scene Thursday afternoon to determine what sparked the fire.