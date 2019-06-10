Top Stories

Man found guilty for 2008 murder in Guadalupe

By:

Posted: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 10, 2019 10:21 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man accused in a 2008 murder in Guadalupe was found guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley says Leonel Adrian Torres will face 15 years to life in prison after Friday's verdict.

According to prosecutors, Torres and two other suspects stabbed and killed James Christie outside Roy's Liquor in Guadalupe on August 16, 2008.

Officials say Torres fled to Mexico right after the murder.

Jose Morales Jr. and Arturo Palomar, the other suspects in the attack, were prosecuted in 2010 and convicted.

Investigators say Torres was caught in 2016 and extradited back to the United States to stand trial for Christie's murder.

Torres was also found guilty for a gang enhancement Friday.

Prosecutors say Torres will be back in court on July 8th for his sentencing.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'
Trailer screenshot via Wikimedia Commons

Cast of 'Gone With the Wind'

On this day: June 10
Richard Wolowicz/Getty Images

On this day: June 10

15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

On this day: June 9
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 9

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

On this day: June 8
Ann Johansson/Getty Images

On this day: June 8

On this day: June 7
Eamonn McCormack/Getty Images

On this day: June 7

Prince: Remembering a music icon
Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Prince: Remembering a music icon

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years