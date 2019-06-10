Man found guilty for 2008 murder in Guadalupe

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man accused in a 2008 murder in Guadalupe was found guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley says Leonel Adrian Torres will face 15 years to life in prison after Friday's verdict.

According to prosecutors, Torres and two other suspects stabbed and killed James Christie outside Roy's Liquor in Guadalupe on August 16, 2008.

Officials say Torres fled to Mexico right after the murder.

Jose Morales Jr. and Arturo Palomar, the other suspects in the attack, were prosecuted in 2010 and convicted.

Investigators say Torres was caught in 2016 and extradited back to the United States to stand trial for Christie's murder.

Torres was also found guilty for a gang enhancement Friday.

Prosecutors say Torres will be back in court on July 8th for his sentencing.