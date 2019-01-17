Man arrested on domestic violence charges in Morro Bay

Suspect pictured: Caleb Lebbad

MORRO BAY, Calif.-- - A man is facing domestic violence charges after Morro Bay police said he held a woman and child against their will.

Tuesday morning, officers responded to a domestic dispute on the 2600 Block of Main Street.

A woman at the scene told investigators her one-year-old son's father ran away with the child.

Police say the woman was hurt by the suspect who held her against her will for three days and refused to let her call for help.

The victim received medical treatment for her injuries.

Police found the suspect, 42-year-old Caleb Poe Lebbad, that afternoon after he returned to the area.

Officers say he tried to run away, but they found him in a nearby neighborhood with the child.

Lebbad was taken into custody on domestic violence, false imprisonment, withhold communication device and child endangerment charges.

Witnesses are asked to call the Morro Bay Police Department at 805-772-6225.