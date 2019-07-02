Top Stories

Mail service returns to Santa Maria neighborhood where dog attacked letter carrier

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Mail service has been restored for close to 40 Santa Maria residents after a letter carrier was attacked by an unrestrained dog.

It happened near the 400 block of Agnes Avenue on June 6.

Letter service was suspended to the area due to safety concerns for the employee.

Mail delivery resumed Saturday after a community mail box was installed in the Donovan Road area, near Thornburg and Depot Streets.

Neighbors had to drive to the closest post office to pick up their mail while the service was suspended.

Officials say the original mail suspension decision was in line with the Post Office's District Policy on dog interference. 

