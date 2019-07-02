Lompoc woman charged with murder appears in court

Before her new mugshot was taken, the 35-year-old appears to have created a “Personal Emergency Fundraiser” on Facebook on June 7th - the day after Eldri Jauch was reported missing. ( Lompoc Police Department Photo)

Before her new mugshot was taken, the 35-year-old appears to have created a “Personal Emergency Fundraiser” on Facebook on June 7th - the day after Eldri Jauch was reported missing. ( Lompoc Police Department Photo)

LOMPOC, Calif. - The woman accused of murdering her neighbor appeared in a Lompoc courtroom Tuesday, but she did not enter a plea.

Melissa Martin's arraignment was continued until August 13.

The defense also requested a mental evaluation for the suspect.

Martin was arrested on Monday, June 10, in connection to the death of her 74-year-old neighbor, Eldri Jauch.

Cameras were allowed in court during her hearing Tuesday, but only the judge and her attorneys were permitted to be filmed.

The judge ruled cameras can show Martin at the next hearing once she is able to be dressed in civilian clothes.

Martin is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail, on a $2 million bail.

This was the fourth homicide in Lompoc of 2019.

The hearing comes a day after a fifth homicide was reported in the city.