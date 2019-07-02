Top Stories

Lompoc woman charged with murder appears in court

Jul 02, 2019

Updated: Jul 02, 2019

LOMPOC, Calif. - The woman accused of murdering her neighbor appeared in a Lompoc courtroom Tuesday, but she did not enter a plea.

Melissa Martin's arraignment was continued until August 13.

The defense also requested a mental evaluation for the suspect.

Martin was arrested on Monday, June 10, in connection to the death of her 74-year-old neighbor, Eldri Jauch.

Cameras were allowed in court during her hearing Tuesday, but only the judge and her attorneys were permitted to be filmed.

The judge ruled cameras can show Martin at the next hearing once she is able to be dressed in civilian clothes.

Martin is being held at the Santa Barbara County Jail, on a $2 million bail.

This was the fourth homicide in Lompoc of 2019.

The hearing comes a day after a fifth homicide was reported in the city.




