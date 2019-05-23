Lockdown lifted after search warrant served near Arroyo Grande middle school

ARROYO GRANDE, Calif. - A suspect is in custody after police activity caused a precautionary lockdown at Paulding Middle School in Arroyo Grande, according to police.

San Luis Obispo police were in the area serving a search warrant around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police said.

The suspect tried to run away, and a perimeter was setup, police said.

But that person was caught and the suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story, we will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.