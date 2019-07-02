Inmate death at Santa Barbara County Jail being investigated as suicide attempt

MGN Image

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an inmate death at the main jail.

Custody deputies say they responded to an apparent suicide attempt on Tuesday, June 25th.

Officials began life-saving measures until the inmate, 47-year-old Joseph Frederick Rose, was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say he died five days later from the injuries he sustained in the suicide attempt.

Rose was booked into county jail in April 2018 on several charges, including felony burglary and battery.

Deputies are investigating the death, even though they believe it was a suicide.

They will make a final determination after they get a toxicology report and lab results.