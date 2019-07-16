Top Stories

Humidity drops below 20 percent increasing fire dangers in North County, firefighters say



Posted: Jul 15, 2019 03:26 PM PDT

Humidity falls below 20 percent causing fire dangers to intensify firefighters say

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -
As humidity levels fall below 20 percent, Mike Farmer, firefighter of the Santa Maria Fire Department said safety concerns rise.

“What that relative humidity does for fire conditions is that it causes fire to burn at a more rapid pace,” Farmer said.

As temperatures increase, the fire department is reminding everyone to be vigilant on the fire safety side.

“The condition for fire to burn are becoming better and better. The fuel is there from all the rain produced this winter. Humidity is dropping. Temperatures are increasing. Winds are picking up,” Farmer said.

If you're doing yard work, firefighter Jeremy Mace said, make sure you're doing it early in the morning, and that your equipment doesn't create any sparks.

“Any time you're using any kind of spark-emitting equipment, it can easily catch dry grass on fire, and it could inevitably lead to a larger fire,” Mace said.

If you're out camping, farmer said to be careful as to how you put out bonfires, even when you're at the beach.
 
“Even when a bonfire is surrounded by sand, make sure the fire is completely extinguished,” Farmer said.
 

