Head-on collision near Santa Ynez sends two people to the hospital
SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - It happened just before 7 p.m. on Monday at the 2100 block of North Refugio road in Santa Ynez.
When Santa Barbara county fire arrived, the two cars involved had major damages and one car caught on fire.
Officials were able to extinguish the fire and extricate one of the drivers from the vehicle
According to Santa Barbara County Fire, one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries by AMR, and another person was airlifted to Cottage hospital with major injuries.
The accident is still under investigation.