Former iFixit employee given jail time for embezzlement

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A former employee of the San Luis Obispo based company iFixit will serve time behind bars for embezzlement.

Today the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Alexandre Soria will serve about a year in prison or 364 days.

Soria embezzled an undisclosed amount of money from the company between Oct. 2017 and July 2018.

iFixit employs more than 100 people and provides online repair with how-to-guides and tools to help with a variety of issues and programs.

Soria pleaded guilty to embezzlement and along with jail time, he will also pay restitution to iFixit.

