Former Atascadero High Booster Club treasurer accused of embezzlement

ATASCADERO, Calif. - The former Atascadero High School Band and Pageantry Booster Club is now facing embezzlement charges.

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow said Monday charges were filed against 48-year-old Sherry Gong.

The criminal complaint says she stole $32,554 between July 2017 and April 2018 while she was treasurer for the organization.

The suspect is the wife of San Luis Obispo County Clerk- Recorder Tommy Gong.

He released a statement Monday evening saying, "I was not aware of this matter until I received a call from an Atascadero Police Department detective recently, and I am not implicated in these matters. This is a painful, personal family matter, and I ask that my family and I be granted privacy regarding this matter. I deeply love and care for my wife and family, and I will stand by her side and support her during this very difficult time. At this time, I have no further comments."

The District Attorney's office says the investigation is ongoing and additional information cannot be released right now.

