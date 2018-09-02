SIGN UP FOR OUR EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Top Stories

Fire destroyes popular Oxnard food truck

By:

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 05:13 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 05:13 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - Chef Tim Kilcoyne, the owner of a popular food truck in Oxnard, stared at his mobile restaurant in disbelief after it was destroyed by a likely mechanical fire.

The truck went up in flames on Friday night, while his manager was driving it.

"He immediately felt his leg was getting warm and looked down and realized there were flames starting to shoot up where the engine was, through the peddles," Kilcoyne said.

The manager pulled the truck over safely and quickly, but it was totaled.

Kilcoyne's brick and mortar business, Scratch Sandwich Counter, recently opened up inside The Collection in Oxnard.

But, it all started with his Scratch Food Truck in 2013. The mobile truck was voted #1 in Ventura County for three years in a row.

In December, Kilcoyne and his family had to evacuate during the Thomas Fire. Within the first few days of that disaster, Kilcoyne loaded up his mobile truck and started feeding police, firefighters and first responders.  

Kilcoyne quickly connected with a group called World Central Kitchen founded by Chef José Andrés after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

"We started cooking and feeding out of the mission in downtown Ventura," Kilcoyne said. "In a ten day period, we ended up with thousands of volunteers and local chefs coming together. We fed about 40,000 people just during the Thomas Fire."

Kilcoyne also reactivated his truck during the Montecito mudslide and has traveled to Northern California, Guatemala and Hawaii during other disasters.

Kilcoyne said after his food truck was destroyed, word spread quickly and people reached out to help.

 

 

"It shows what I saw during the Thomas Fire, the community coming together," he said. "It's amazing to see, but pretty weird to be on this side of it."

Kilcoyne is grateful he still has his restaurant, but he hopes to get his food truck up and running again so he can be ready to respond if another disaster strikes.

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Rodeo 2018

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: 2018 Old Spanish Days Desfile Historico

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

Slideshow: Fiesta Pequena 2018

On this day: September 1
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: September 1

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

America mourns the death of Sen. McCain

Wildfires burn in California
Terray Sylvester/Getty Images

Wildfires burn in California

Notable recalls of 2018
iStock/SeanPavonePhoto﻿

Notable recalls of 2018

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Labor Day by the numbers
iStock/monkeybusinessimages

Labor Day by the numbers

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities
Johannes Simon/Getty Images

America's 20 most beard-friendly cities

On this day: August 31

On this day: August 31

Celebrity beards
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Celebrity beards

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair
2018 Getty Images

2018 IFA consumer electronics fair

11 things you do that your dog hates
FreeImages.com/Matthew Green

11 things you do that your dog hates

On this day: August 30

On this day: August 30

Ivy League celebrities

Ivy League celebrities

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding
Serendipity Golf Course via WKBT-TV

Wisconsin battles heavy rains, flooding

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

Trump administration picks, resignations and withdrawals

9 tricks to fall asleep faster
CNN

9 tricks to fall asleep faster

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood