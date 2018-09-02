Fire destroyes popular Oxnard food truck

Chef Tim Kilcoyne looks at his Scratch food truck in disbelief after a mechanical fire destroyed it. (Photo courtesy: Lisa McKinnon, Twitter)

Chef Tim Kilcoyne looks at his Scratch food truck in disbelief after a mechanical fire destroyed it. (Photo courtesy: Lisa McKinnon, Twitter)

OXNARD, Calif. - Chef Tim Kilcoyne, the owner of a popular food truck in Oxnard, stared at his mobile restaurant in disbelief after it was destroyed by a likely mechanical fire.

The truck went up in flames on Friday night, while his manager was driving it.

"He immediately felt his leg was getting warm and looked down and realized there were flames starting to shoot up where the engine was, through the peddles," Kilcoyne said.

The manager pulled the truck over safely and quickly, but it was totaled.

Kilcoyne's brick and mortar business, Scratch Sandwich Counter, recently opened up inside The Collection in Oxnard.

But, it all started with his Scratch Food Truck in 2013. The mobile truck was voted #1 in Ventura County for three years in a row.

In December, Kilcoyne and his family had to evacuate during the Thomas Fire. Within the first few days of that disaster, Kilcoyne loaded up his mobile truck and started feeding police, firefighters and first responders.

Kilcoyne quickly connected with a group called World Central Kitchen founded by Chef José Andrés after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Haiti.

"We started cooking and feeding out of the mission in downtown Ventura," Kilcoyne said. "In a ten day period, we ended up with thousands of volunteers and local chefs coming together. We fed about 40,000 people just during the Thomas Fire."

Kilcoyne also reactivated his truck during the Montecito mudslide and has traveled to Northern California, Guatemala and Hawaii during other disasters.

Kilcoyne said after his food truck was destroyed, word spread quickly and people reached out to help.

"It shows what I saw during the Thomas Fire, the community coming together," he said. "It's amazing to see, but pretty weird to be on this side of it."

Kilcoyne is grateful he still has his restaurant, but he hopes to get his food truck up and running again so he can be ready to respond if another disaster strikes.