Family members of victims speak out after deadly fire and shooting that killed 5 people

Family members of victims speak out after deadly fire and shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -

Family members of two of the victims are speaking publicly for the first time since Friday’s deadly fire and shooting at the Casa Grande Estates.

Becky Bracke said the reality that her husband Kurt Bracke is gone, still hasn't fully sunken in.

“ No, but through prayer and my dear friends and the support of my family has been wonderful,” Becky Bracke said.

Becky Bracke said 70-year-old Kurt Bracke was a devoted Christian who loved playing golf, being in the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

“ He did have a back injury, but he was able to play the nine little holes,” Becky Bracke said.

Richard Hanen's family members are also in a state of shock.

"He had a kind heart and always willing to help when anybody needed it,” his daughter, Liz Hanen Brewer, said.

Brewer said she misses being able to chat with him.

"We talked about gardening. He taught me the love of keeping a nice home,” Brewer said.

Brewer's brother, Richard Hanen II said their father was friendly to everyone in the neighborhood.

"I liked that he was enjoying his retirement. He worked hard his whole life. He was my father and my friend,” the younger Hanen said.