Top Stories

Family members of victims speak out after deadly fire and shooting that killed 5 people

By:

Posted: Jun 25, 2019 11:13 AM PDT

Updated: Jun 25, 2019 07:48 PM PDT

Family members of victims speak out after deadly fire and shooting

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -  

Family members of two of the victims are speaking publicly for the first time since Friday’s deadly fire and shooting at the Casa Grande Estates.

 

Becky Bracke said the reality that her husband Kurt Bracke is gone, still hasn't fully sunken in.

 

No, but through prayer and my dear friends and the support of my family has been wonderful,” Becky Bracke said.

 

Becky Bracke said 70-year-old Kurt Bracke was a devoted Christian who loved playing golf, being in the outdoors, and spending time with his family.

 

He did have a back injury, but he was able to play the nine little holes,” Becky Bracke said.

 

Richard Hanen's family members are also in a state of shock.

 

"He had a kind heart and always willing to help when anybody needed it, his daughter, Liz Hanen Brewer, said.

 

Brewer said she misses being able to chat with him.

 

"We talked about gardening. He taught me the love of keeping a nice home,” Brewer said.

 

Brewer's brother, Richard Hanen II said their father was friendly to everyone in the neighborhood.

 

"I liked that he was enjoying his retirement. He worked hard his whole life. He was my father and my friend,” the younger Hanen said.

 

Both families said they're overwhelmed with the amount of support from those around them. A memorial service and celebration of life are still pending.

 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sheriff's seize 20 tons of illegal cannabis at site near Buellton

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

On this day: June 25
Tim Whitby/Getty Images

On this day: June 25

Top 10 British and Irish comedians
Steve Finn/Getty Images

Top 10 British and Irish comedians

Global Beatles Day trivia
I, Corwin via Wikimedia Commons

Global Beatles Day trivia

On this day: June 24
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

On this day: June 24

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables
iStock / KingWu

'Dirty Dozen' fruits and vegetables

On this day: June 23
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

On this day: June 23

On this day: June 22
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

On this day: June 22

Summer's most disgusting health concerns
iStock/.shock

Summer's most disgusting health concerns

On this day: June 21
U.S. Marshals Service via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 21

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for DIFF

Celebrities who turned down knighthoods

Best and worst states to have a baby
Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Best and worst states to have a baby

On this day: June 20
Jemal Countess/Getty Images

On this day: June 20

Top 20 Australian actors of all time
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney

Top 20 Australian actors of all time

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Celebrities who have been deported, exiled

On this day: June 19
The Warmbier Family via CNN

On this day: June 19

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in