Driver suffers moderate injuries after crash north of Guadalupe

(Photo: Guadalupe Fire Department)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A driver is recovering from moderate injuries after a crash north of Guadalupe.

It happened around 5:51 Monday morning at the intersection of Oso Flaco Road and Highway 1.

When Cal Fire and Guadalupe Fire crews got to the scene, they found a two- car crash.

Officials say the driver of a pickup truck was uninjured, but they extricated the driver of the sedan.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital with moderate injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.