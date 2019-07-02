Couple arrested in Orcutt on child endangerment and drug charges

The couple was arrested in Orcutt Monday. (Photo: Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office)

ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in Orcutt on child endangerment and drug related charges.

Officials say a concerned homeowner called them about a suspicious car near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue.

Deputies arrested the couple, 23-year-old Justin Dacanay and 23-year-old Alondra Oliva, of Santa Maria, after determining they were under the influence of a controlled substance.

A six-month-old baby in the car was turned over to Child Welfare Services for a Drug Endangered Child Investigation.

The baby was also taken to the hospital to get treatment.

Dacanay was arrested for child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin.

Olivia was arrested for child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and resisting or delaying a peace officer.

Their bail was set at $100,000.

