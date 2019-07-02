Couple arrested in Orcutt on child endangerment and drug charges
ORCUTT, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in Orcutt on child endangerment and drug related charges.
Officials say a concerned homeowner called them about a suspicious car near the intersection of Kit Way and Glines Avenue.
Deputies arrested the couple, 23-year-old Justin Dacanay and 23-year-old Alondra Oliva, of Santa Maria, after determining they were under the influence of a controlled substance.
A six-month-old baby in the car was turned over to Child Welfare Services for a Drug Endangered Child Investigation.
The baby was also taken to the hospital to get treatment.
Dacanay was arrested for child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and possession of heroin.
Olivia was arrested for child endangerment, being under the influence of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and resisting or delaying a peace officer.
Their bail was set at $100,000.