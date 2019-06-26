Construction to improve traffic flow near Betteravia Road and Highway 101 begins

Construction to improve traffic flow near Betteravia Street and Highway 101 begins

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - C onstruction to improve traffic flow near Betteravia Street and Highway 101 started this week.



T he project is meant to relieve traffic congestion, minimize delays and improve flow at the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp.

The work will include widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia and removal of the concrete median on Betteravia Road.