Construction to improve traffic flow near Betteravia Road and Highway 101 begins
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Construction to improve traffic flow near Betteravia Street and Highway 101 started this week.
The project is meant to relieve traffic congestion, minimize delays and improve flow at the northbound on-ramp and southbound off-ramp.
The work will include widening the southbound off-ramp at Betteravia and removal of the concrete median on Betteravia Road.
Crews will also lengthen the westbound left turn lanes at the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp signal.
“This has been in the works for a long time. It's to help alleviate traffic and help people get to where they want to go on time,” said Mark van de Kamp, spokersperson for the City of Santa Maria.
Construction is expected to continue for the next couple of months.