City of Santa Maria to hold blood drive Thursday

Blood Drive

Santa Maria, Calif. -

The City of Santa Maria is holding a blood drive in the Vitalant Bloodmobile on Thursday.



Organizers said as more people hit the roads for summer vacation, blood donations have dropped by as much as 20 percent during this time of year.

Donations of all blood types are encouraged including Type 0-negative.



"We encourage the public to join our employees to help save a life. We have donated over 1,100 units of blood since 2004. We should have another 20 to 25 people coming out. It's a very easy process," said Mark van de Kamp, spokersperson for the City of Santa Maria.



The blood drive will be held on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Santa Maria Public Library.

