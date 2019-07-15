City of Santa Maria gives out more than 1,000 free bus passes for qualifying students

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting Monday, the city of Santa Maria is giving out more than 1,000 free monthly city bus passes to qualifying Santa Maria students.

The bus passes would allow students to get to youth and teen programs and activities throughout the city.

The “Youth Adventure Pass” will be valid on any Santa Maria area transit bus.

Application forms can be completed at the city's Abel Maldonado Community Youth Center.

The program will run until no more of the passes are available.