Top Stories

Caltrans & CHP issue safety reminder before 4th of July holiday

By:

Posted: Jul 02, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 02, 2019 11:55 AM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Caltrans and the California Highway patrol are urging people to drive safe during the Fourth of July holiday.

The agencies say they’re prepared to respond to any emergencies that effect highways.

Caltrans adds that it is not closing lanes from Wednesday, July 3rd at 3 p.m. until Monday, July 8th at 8 a.m.

The agencies released several safe driving tips ahead of the holiday, including: following speed limits, moving over for Caltrans workers and law enforcement, and sharing the road safely.

They also want drivers to check their vehicle brakes, windshield wiper blades, tires, and lights before hitting the highway.

AAA predicts 41 million people will travel over the 4th of July period.
 

