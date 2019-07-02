Top Stories

California gas tax rises 6 cents a gallon

Jul 01, 2019

Updated: Jul 01, 2019 10:48 PM PDT

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Jesus Arellano of Santa Maria drives several hours a day as part of his regular job.

Now that gas prices are going up about 6 cents per gallon, he plans to work extra hours in order to keep up with his everyday bills.

I don't feel good about it. Now I will have to work at least a couple more hours a day, Arellano said.


During the last few weeks, California drivers were paying about a dollar more than the national average.

As usual, drivers on the central and south coast are paying far more than that national average.


According to Gas Buddy, drivers in Santa Maria paid $3.55 a gallon.


Gas was $3.90 in San Luis Obispo.
 

The price is slightly lower in Santa Barbara at $3.60 per gallon.

 

Richard Roxburgh, who is a retired veteran, said he's now going to reconsider where he goes if it requires driving.
 

I think it's wrong to tax the elderly so much,” Roxburgh said.

While the money is divided between state and local governments, much of it will go to rebuilding broken roads and bridges.
 

The tax hike means California has the most expensive gas in the nation.

It's 10 cents a gallon more than the next highest state, Hawaii.

 

As for Roxburgh's Fourth of July plans, he said he's not going anywhere that requires driving.

