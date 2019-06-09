Cal Poly students create bionic hands for boy who lost fingers in deadly crash



The wounds on 10-year-old Julian Reynoso’s hands are still healing from a deadly drunken driving accident.



"It occurred on April 20 of last year. Julian Reynoso, his mother and his family got into an accident. He lost his father, his sister and also his baby brother,” said Ryan Kissinger, a student at Cal Poly.



85 percent of Julian's body was burned, and he lost all or parts of nine fingers.



When a team of Cal Poly engineering students heard about the horrific accident, they wanted to restore the boy’s quality of life.