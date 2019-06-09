Cal Poly students create bionic hands for boy who lost fingers in deadly crash
The wounds on 10-year-old Julian Reynoso’s hands are still healing from a deadly drunken driving accident.
"It occurred on April 20 of last year. Julian Reynoso, his mother and his family got into an accident. He lost his father, his sister and also his baby brother,” said Ryan Kissinger, a student at Cal Poly.
85 percent of Julian's body was burned, and he lost all or parts of nine fingers.
When a team of Cal Poly engineering students heard about the horrific accident, they wanted to restore the boy’s quality of life.
So they created a pair of prosthetic hands.
“I instantly wanted to help. What's phenomenal is it pairs engineering students with these different problems. We can develop approaches to engineering in order to be able to solve them,” Kissinger said.
Kissinger assembled a team of seven other students from the mechanical, biomedical and electrical engineering programs.
After meeting julian, they learned that he would need two different prosthetics, matching the level of disability for each hand.
The team developed a bionic hand, with motorized fingers, which can be activated by the nub of his left hand.
It's a phenomenal chance to apply our skills of engineering from all different disciplines to help Julian and his family,” Kissinger said.
“I hope he's able to move forward and be able to do the things he used to do,” said Leila Assal, another Cal Poly student who helped develop the prosthetic hands.
The Cal Poly team hopes that with his new bionic hands, Julian can enjoy being a kid again.