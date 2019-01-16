Cal Poly fraternity suspended for hazing

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif.-- - Cal Poly suspended the Sigma Pi Fraternity for hazing that happened in Fall 2018.

The university says the allegations include humiliation to pledges that caused mental and emotional distress.

An investigation revealed the chapter also provided alcohol throughout its recruitment and pledging process.

Cal Poly says minors were provided alcohol during those events.

Sigma Pi is suspended through June 2019 and on social probation through spring 2020.

Cal Poly also asked the chapter's national headquarters to review the chapter's membership.

The chapter's executive board has to take part in additional training and follow any sanctions that come from the national Chapter.