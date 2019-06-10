Top Stories

Cal Poly appeals NCAA sanctions over financial aid violations

Posted: Jun 10, 2019

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly has formally appealed major NCAA sanctions over financial aid violations involving hundreds of student- athletes.

Spokesman Matt Lazier released a statement Monday saying the university is still awaiting further details from the NCAA on the process, including a potential timeline.

The university declined to provide further information right now as the NCAA considers the appeal.

This comes a month after Cal Poly filed an intent to appeal with the NCAA.

Back in April, the NCAA placed Cal Poly on two years of probation. 

The school also has to vacate records in which student-athletes competed when they should have been ruled ineligible.

265 student-athletes in 18 sports were awarded an $800 stipend to purchase textbooks.

Those stipends exceeded the actual cost of books for 72 students by over $16,000. The stipends also caused 30 students to exceed their financial aid limits.

A committee that investigates NCAA infractions ruled that Cal Poly did not monitor the book scholarship program to make sure it followed NCAA rules.

The committee says they did not believe the university broke the rules on purpose, but said there is no ambiguity in the wording of the legislation.

Cal Poly did not have policies or procedures in place to monitor the book stipend and did not require receipts to make sure the money was used properly, the committee said.

The university disagreed to the level of the financial aid violations and said they disagreed that the university did not monitor the book stipend system.

The committee decided that violations were severe due to the fact they occurred for over three years and involved so many student-athletes.

Cal Poly will be placed on probation for two years, will be forced to vacate records by ineligible student-athletes and will have to pay a $5,000 fine.

Cal Poly agreed that most of its sports programs competed while ineligible as a result of the violations. Milestone wins will also be vacated.

Cal Poly self-reported the infractions to the NCAA.

This is Cal Poly's third major infractions case, but is the first for the university since 1995.

