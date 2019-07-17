Board of Forestry and Fire Protection tours vegetation projects to observe fuel reduction work

LOS OSOS, Calif. - In just five decades, California wildfires have increased in size by eight times.



That's according to a new study in the journal, Earth's Future.



The same study found a 500% increase in the number of acres burned each year, which researchers blame on climate change.



Almost 1.2 million acres burned in 2017 alone, the year we saw the Thomas fire ravage Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

It would become the second-largest fire in California history.



State and local leaders are calling for more controlled burns and other fire prevention efforts.

"There has been a good partnership between Cal Fire and California state parks at reintroducing fire on the landscape," said Keith Gilless, chair of the California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection.

At Coon Creek in Los Osos, firefighters conducted a controlled burn to get rid of brush to lower the risk for wildfire and its impact on natural resources.

The California Vegetation Treatment program hopes to expand statewide vegetation treatment activities by up to 250,000 acres per year.