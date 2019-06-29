Attorney of tragic Casa Grande eviction case explains overall process

Attorney of suspect in fire and shooting at Casa Grande Estates explains eviction process

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -

While there are still more questions than answers to the killings at Casa Grande Estates, KCOY 12 checked in with the law firm that was handling the eviction case.



Attorneys at the Andre, Morris & Buttery law firm said mobile home evictions are different from nonmobile housing.



With nonmobile housing, you can evict someone with or without a specific reason.



But with mobile home evictions, the rules are much more restrictive.



There are only seven reasons to evict someone.

