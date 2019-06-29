Top Stories

Attorney of tragic Casa Grande eviction case explains overall process

By:

Posted: Jun 28, 2019 08:39 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2019 09:18 PM PDT

Attorney of suspect in fire and shooting at Casa Grande Estates explains eviction process

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -  
While there are still more questions than answers to the killings at Casa Grande Estates, KCOY 12 checked in with the law firm that was handling the eviction case. 

Attorneys at the Andre, Morris & Buttery law firm said mobile home evictions are different from nonmobile housing.
 

With nonmobile housing, you can evict someone with or without a specific reason.
 

But with mobile home evictions, the rules are much more restrictive.
 

There are only seven reasons to evict someone.
 

One of those reasons includes failure to follow the rules of a mobile home park.  

In this situation, Mr. Adams was served with the proper notices required by law. We did not, however, get to the point of filing the complaint with the court, because the final notice, the 60-day notice, had not expired yet, said Lisa Toke, an attorney from the law firm.

Toke said the 60-day notice was set to expire July 1, and that it is believed that several factors contributed to the tragic events last Friday. She said that the eviction was one of those contributing factors. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

