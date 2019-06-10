Top Stories

9 drivers arrested at DUI checkpoint in Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department arrested nine drivers during a DUI checkpoint over the weekend.

The checkpoint happened on June 8th on Niblick Road between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Officers say three of the suspects were arrested for driving under the influence, and six others were taken into custody for having suspended driver's licenses.

Investigators add that 28 drivers were cited for operating a vehicle unlicensed, 18 citations were issued, and five vehicles were towed.

Police investigated nine DUI crashes that killed three people and injured seven others last year.

Officers are reminding drivers that people can get a DUI for driving under the influence of prescription drugs and marijuana.

Police say a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety funded the checkpoint.


