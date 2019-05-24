5 years later, community solidarity embodies Isla Vista Strong

5 years later community solidarity...

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - It's a somber day in Isla Vista as the community pauses to remember the fifth anniversary of the Isla Vista Killings.

Five years ago Thursday, six UCSB students lost their lives.

They were killed by a 22-year-old man who fatally stabbed three friends, including his two roommates inside his apartment before going on a shooting spree, killing three more and injuring at least a dozen people.

The community stood in solidarity with the victims and their families, honoring George Chen, Cheng Yuan Hong, Weihan Wang, Katherine Cooper, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez and Veronika Weiss with a memorial walk and vigil.

With each step, every flower and flicker of a candle, this is Isla Vista Strong.

Replicas of the chalkboards that memorialized the six victims outside the deli have been recreated, and tears were shed as mourners embraced.

People gathered at Storke Plaza where flowers and candles were passed out. Led by the victim’s families, at least 100 people marched to the Love and Remembrance Garden and on to Anisq'Oyo' Park.

Five years to the day and you can still feel the pain and grief in the air.

“Today is a time for our community to come together remember those beautiful lives to remember their names to remember what they gave to this university, they came to this university to do and we mourn them and we stand in solidarity,” said Brooke Kopel, UCSB Associated Students President.

Katie Cooper's dad says "how" is the wrong question to ask. The right question is "why." Why did it happen?

“We really stand a chance of preventing this from happening again, of really reaching out to individuals who are despondent,” said Dan Cooper.

A UCSB Police Officer remembers his very first ride along on May 23, 2014.

“The shooting started and I got a front row seat to things, I got a front row seat to things that no one should ever have to see,” said Ariel Bournes, UCSB Police Department.

Bournes says the way Isla Vista reacted to the killings, utilizing art, protests, and therapy should be a model.

For those that responded to the tragedy, commemorating the five year anniversary of an event that forever changed the community is almost unreal.

“It’s a night you never forget and you have this connection to this location forever and with the people that you came to support,” said Anthony Rodriguez, Santa Barbara Response Network.

It's strength found in that community that helps heal.

Students continue to vocalize the hashtag that emerged from the tragedy, #NotOneMore.

Organizers say they are aware that there have been many other traumas that our community has experienced since 2014 and they hope that Thursday’s gathering served as a safe space for everyone in the community.