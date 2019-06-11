Today is the last day to enter the 2019 California Mid State Fair

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Paso Robles, Calif. - The deadline to enter most Still Exhibits for the 2019 California Mid State Fair is Today, June 11th.

You can enter online today by clicking here, for the following exhibits:

Arts & Crafts

Farm Art

Fine Arts

Home Arts

Industrial Education

Photography

Special Stars

The Ag Horticulture and Floriculture deadline is a month from today, on July 9th.

The 2019 California Mid State Fair runs July 17th - 28th. This year's theme is "Let's Have S'more Fun!"