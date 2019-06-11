Today is the last day to enter the 2019 California Mid State Fair
Paso Robles, Calif. - The deadline to enter most Still Exhibits for the 2019 California Mid State Fair is Today, June 11th.
You can enter online today by clicking here, for the following exhibits:
- Arts & Crafts
- Farm Art
- Fine Arts
- Home Arts
- Industrial Education
- Photography
- Special Stars
The Ag Horticulture and Floriculture deadline is a month from today, on July 9th.
The 2019 California Mid State Fair runs July 17th - 28th. This year's theme is "Let's Have S'more Fun!"