Three walk away with minor injuries from a single car rollover in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA , Calif. - Three people sustained minor injuries in a rollover crash in Santa Barbara.

It happened around 11:00 p.m. near Mission and Carrillo streets. Santa Barbara Police Officers, Firefighters, and AMR crews responded, and found a black sedan on it's side.

The people inside were able to get out the car safely.

It's unclear if any other cars were involved, and officials do not know how the crash happened in the first place.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more details become available.