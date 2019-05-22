Third quarter financial update reveals dramatic economic growth in Santa Maria

City leaders are presenting the third quarter financial update at Tuesday's city council meeting with some high numbers.



Spokesperson Mark van de Kamp of the city said there was more than a million dollars in sales tax for the third quarter.



T hat's a six percent increase from the same time last year.



“W e have a lot of building activity. Property tax income is up to the city and sales tax up to the city also is up. All this helps pay for our city services,” van de Kamp said.



Van de Kamp said much of this economic growth is attributed to all the action happening at Enos R anch.



“They were opening stores gradually as far back as 2017 and 2018. Now they're all open. Now they're attracting shoppers from all over the region,” van de Kamp said.



Gina Stunkard of Santa Maria said she goes shopping at Enos Ranch every day.



“I 'm sure glad they have a new area for us to shop in,” Stunkard said.



developments that are too many to count.

