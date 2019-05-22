News

Third quarter financial update reveals dramatic economic growth in Santa Maria

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 08:36 PM PDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 08:44 PM PDT

Third quarter financial update reveals dramatic economic growth in Santa Maria

City leaders are presenting the third quarter financial update at Tuesday's city council meeting with some high numbers. 


Spokesperson Mark van de Kamp of the city said there was more than a million dollars in sales tax for the third quarter.


That's a six percent increase from the same time last year.

“We have a lot of building activity. Property tax income is up to the city and sales tax up to the city also is up. All this helps pay for our city services,” van de Kamp said.

Van de Kamp said much of this economic growth is attributed to all the action happening at Enos Ranch.

“They were opening stores gradually as far back as 2017 and 2018. Now they're all open. Now they're attracting shoppers from all over the region,” van de Kamp said.

Gina Stunkard of Santa Maria said she goes shopping at Enos Ranch every day.


“I'm sure glad they have a new area for us to shop in,” Stunkard said.

developments that are too many to count.
 

Despite the high marks Santa Maria is getting, van de Kamp believes there's still room for growth in this community. 
 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Law enforcement raids illegal campsite in Orcutt

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

CHP reunite tortoise rescued from Santa Ynez

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tributes appear at front gate of former Neverland Ranch on anniversary of Michael Jackson's death

Hurricane Dorian threatens US
Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian threatens US

On this day: August 29
Mark Hill/Turner via CNN

On this day: August 29

Ozzy Osbourne through the years
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne through the years

World's most socially progressive countries

World's most socially progressive countries

On this day: August 28
DianesDigitals via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: August 28

Red-hot redheaded celebrity women
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Red-hot redheaded celebrity women

Top 10 pet toxins
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Top 10 pet toxins

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest
Getty Images

Fires ravage Amazon rainforest

Can you name these 20 male redhead celebs?
Getty Images

Can you name these 20 male redhead celebs?

On this day: August 27
NOAA

On this day: August 27

Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive cities for car insurance

Most expensive states to own a home

Most expensive states to own a home

Stars shine at 2019 Video Music Awards
Getty Images

Stars shine at 2019 Video Music Awards

Miley Cyrus through the years
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Miley Cyrus through the years

On this day: August 26
Michael Buckner/Getty Images

On this day: August 26

10 best U.S. cities for dating
iStock/kevinruss﻿

10 best U.S. cities for dating

On this day: August 25
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On this day: August 25