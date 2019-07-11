News

The World Business Academy's Global Citizens Club hosts free housing solutions discussion

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:00 AM PDT

Housing solutions topic of free panel discussion

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The World Business Academy's Global Citizens Club hosted a free panel discussion to share ideas about ways to solve Santa Barbara's housing crisis.

The event entitled Housing Solutions for a Vibrant Santa Barbara took place in a ballroom at the Belmond El Encanto Hotel.

Rinaldo Brutoco served as moderator of a panel that included Hustlers for Humanity co-founder Matt Turner, Architectural designer Lucrezia DeLeon, Santa Barbara City Council member Jason Dominguez and Housing Authority CEO Rob Fredericks.

Turner said young people are open to smaller spaces and suggested building above businesses on State St.

They discussed Amazon employees who will be working in the old Saks on lower State Street.

It remains to be seen if those employees will be forced to commute due to a lack of affordable housing.

Organizers said without options young workers will be forced to live elsewhere.

For more informaiton visit, https://worldbusiness.org

