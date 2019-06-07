The Lompoc Pride Alliance welcomes over 3,000 AIDS/Lifecycle bicyclists

The Lompoc Pride Alliance Welcomes...

LOMPOC, Calif, - The Lompoc Pride Alliance welcomes 3,000 AIDS Lifecycle bicyclists as they ride through California bringing awareness to AIDS and in support of the LGBTQI plus community.

This comes as the new organization prepares for its first major event this weekend.

The Lompoc Pride Alliance came together after one of its organizers was moved by a local high school students struggles growing up gay in the community.

The Alliance was created between the city's Democratic Club and the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ. Welcoming the AIDS ride cyclists was among the first activities for the new organization.

The riders started in San Francisco and are making their way to Los Angeles.

“It brings HIV/AIDS and the stigma of it into the forefront and not in the shadows,” said cyclist Seth Wilson.



“What we are trying to do is to make Lompoc a safer, more welcoming city for people of the

LGBTQI PLUS community,” said Lompoc Alliance organizer Rev. Jane Quandt, of Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ.

“One of our primary goals is to really have outreach to the youth, making sure they have support and they know their community loves and supports them,” said Lompoc Pride Alliance member Noah Wagoner.

The cyclist, many dressed in fun attire are making their 545 mile trek over a period of 7 days.

Earlier this week Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne read a proclamation appointing June as the LBGTOI plus Pride month in Lompoc.

The Lompoc Pride Alliance will also host a free community workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at city hall in Lompoc this Saturday.