News

The Lompoc Pride Alliance welcomes over 3,000 AIDS/Lifecycle bicyclists

By:

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 06:33 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:21 PM PDT

The Lompoc Pride Alliance Welcomes...

LOMPOC, Calif, - The Lompoc Pride Alliance welcomes 3,000 AIDS Lifecycle bicyclists as they ride through California bringing awareness to AIDS and in support of the LGBTQI plus community. 
This comes as the new organization prepares for its first major event this weekend.

The Lompoc Pride Alliance came together after one of its organizers was moved by a local high school students struggles growing up gay in the community. 

The Alliance was created between the city's Democratic Club and the Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ. Welcoming the AIDS ride cyclists was among the first activities for the new organization.

The riders started in San Francisco and are making their way to Los Angeles.

“It brings HIV/AIDS and the stigma of it into the forefront and not in the shadows,” said cyclist Seth Wilson.

 
“What we are trying to do is to make Lompoc a safer, more welcoming city for people of the
LGBTQI PLUS community,” said Lompoc Alliance organizer Rev. Jane Quandt, of  Valley of the Flowers United Church of Christ.

“One of our primary goals is to really have outreach to the youth, making sure they have support and they know their community loves and supports them,” said Lompoc Pride Alliance member Noah Wagoner.

The cyclist, many dressed in fun attire are making their 545 mile trek over a period of 7 days. 

Earlier this week Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne read a proclamation appointing June as the LBGTOI plus Pride month in Lompoc. 

The Lompoc Pride Alliance will also host a free community workshop from 10 a.m. to noon at city hall in Lompoc this Saturday. 

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Cal Poly students create prosthetic hands for boy seriously injured in crash

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

National Doughnut Day facts
The Salvation Army Chattanooga via Wikimedia Commons

National Doughnut Day facts

National Doughnut Day freebies
Germain Perez/CNN

National Doughnut Day freebies

Top 20 amusement parks in North America
iStock / jabiru

Top 20 amusement parks in North America

On this day: June 6
David Livingston/Getty Images

On this day: June 6

Cast of
Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Cast of "A Nightmare on Elm Street" (1984)

On this day: June 5
Dennis Grombkowski/Getty Images

On this day: June 5

Top 10 jazz artists
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Top 10 jazz artists

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Dr. Beach's top US beaches for 2019

Angelina Jolie through the years
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Angelina Jolie through the years

On this day: June 4
J. Meric/Getty Images

On this day: June 4

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees
Scott Olson/Getty Images

Top 20 cities for LGBT retirees

Trump's state visit to UK
Getty Images

Trump's state visit to UK

On this day: June 3
Leon Neal/Getty Images

On this day: June 3

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players
Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top 10 men's and women's tennis players

Best, worst things to buy in June
iStock/Fred-D

Best, worst things to buy in June

On this day: June 2
Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

On this day: June 2

On this day: June 1
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: June 1