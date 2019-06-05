News

The AIDS/LifeCycle Ride returns to Goleta

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:40 PM PDT

GOLETA, Calif. - The AIDS/LifeCycle Ride returns to Goleta this Friday, June 7, 2019.

An estimated 2,500 bicyclists will ride 545 miles from San Francisco to Los Angeles June 2 – 8 for this annual fundraiser.

Riders will be in Goleta around 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will be staggered along the route.

Bicyclists will enter the City riding southbound on U.S. 101 and exit at Hollister Avenue / Winchester Canyon Road.

Riders will make their way to Girsh Park for lunch by taking Hollister Avenue east, turning right on Cannon Green Drive, left on Phelps Road, right on Pacific Oaks Road, left on Armstrong Road, left on Mills Way, left on Phelps Road and entering Girsh Park through the west parking lot for a lunch stop.

After lunch, riders will turn right onto Phelps Road to exit Girsh Park, turn right again onto Pacific Oaks Road, and make a final right turn onto Hollister Avenue. Riders continue east on Hollister Avenue and exit the City after crossing Patterson Avenue on their way to Ventura.

Below is the map of the Goltea route:

For more information on the AIDS/LifeCycle ride, go to www.aidslifecycle.org.

