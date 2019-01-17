Tepesquet Canyon Road reopens after minor debris flows

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Tepesquet Canyon Road after Thursday's storm. (Photo: Renee O'Neill)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Tepesquet Canyon Road in Santa Maria was closed for a short time Thursday morning after minor debris flows blocked the roadway.

Residents sending our newsroom photos of the mud-slicked road just east of Santa Maria. Cleanup crews have since plowed the area and reopened the road.

This is just one of many roadways where flooding, mud and debris have been reported after significant rains triggered a flash flood warning in northern Santa Barbara County.

Due to rains overnight, Black Road ins Santa Maria was closed at Main Street to Stowell Road. It has since reopened. The city of Santa Maria had shut it down because it is prone to flooding.