Teen shoots self in arm during fight in Santa Maria

Santa Maria police say a teenager was injured Thursday night after he accidentally shot himself during a fight.

Police say it happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex in the 500 block of W. Morrison.

Officers were called to reports of a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 17-year-old who had been shot in the arm.

Investigators say they determined the teenager had shot the gun during a fight, but ended up hitting himself.

The other people involved in the fight had already left the scene when police arrived.

Officers say the teen who was injured is affiliated with a gang, and detectives are trying to figure out whether the fight was gang-related.

Officers were able to locate the gun, and the teenager was taken to Marian Hospital for treatment.

Police say his name won't be released because he is a minor.