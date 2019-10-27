Two wanted suspects arrested in Santa Maria

(Santa Maria Police)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria Police said a suspect was barricaded inside an apartment Saturday afternoon.

The police department said that officers attempted two stop two people wanted for outstanding felony warrants.

They said after a short pursuit, the two ran into an apartment on the 200 Block of E. Inger

One of the suspects complied with police commands. The other refused to comply.

Police asked residents on social media to avoid the area.

The suspect was arrested about an hour later.