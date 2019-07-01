Suspect arrested for DUI crash in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE, Calif. - As the holiday approaches officers are on the looking out for impaired drivers. They say they found one involved in an early morning crash.

Guadalupe Fire responded with Cal Fire, they say the accident happened in front of Guadalupe cooling.

On arrival crews found a vehicle with moderate damage.

The Single occupant was uninjured. Officers arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence. Although the car was damaged the driver was not hurt.

No other information has been released.