Surveillance video released to remind the public to lock their car doors

Ventura Police Department Facebook

Ventura Police Department Facebook

VENTURA, Calif. - Police in Ventura are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, and have released surveillance video on their Facebook page to emphasize thieves are out there just waiting to take advantage of an unlocked car.

This video is from 2 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 14th, on Stockton Avenue in East Ventura.

To reduce burglary risks they recommend:

* keep your car visible

* park in well-lit areas

* keep windows closed and doors locked

* activate your vehicle's alarm

* remove your valuables

* take your keys

* consider a sensor light in your driveway and surveillance cameras

Ventura Police also request you report anything suspicious to their non-emergency number 805-650-8010.

