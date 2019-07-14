News

Surfers ride the waves at new Surf Rodeo location in Ventura

Posted: Jul 13, 2019 07:45 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 11:42 PM PDT

Surfers ride waves at Surf Rodeo

VENTURA, Calif. - A rodeo with surfboards instead of bucking bronco is on.

Surfers rode waves at the annual Surf Rodeo on Saturday.

The surf contest is going on at Surfers Point instead of Pierpont Beach this year.

Mike Mooney said, ""This year we moved. We are at a famous surf spot in Ventura, C Street and we have the pier. Now it goes from here to all the way down."

Surfers competed wearing cowboy hats that matched their jerseys. They had to keep their cowboy hats while catching waves in order to advance to the final day of competition on Sunday.

Watching the contest is free, but a ticket must be purchased to get into the festival just south of the Ventura Pier. 

J.D. Drury created the event that also included a restored Chevy Corvair raffle to benefit the Boys and Girls Club.

By Sunday night 30 bands will have performed on two stages.

There's also a variety of cowboy inspired games and events for adults and kids. 

For more information visit https://surfrodeo.org

 

