People soak up the Surf n Suds at annual festival in Ventura

VENTURA, Calif. - Dozens of craft brewers, ciders and wineries set up shop at San Buenaventura State Beach on Saturday for the annual Surf 'n' Suds.

Brew bus shuttles offered people a designated driver to and from the festival.

The event included plenty of live entertainment.

The next one will be held at Carpinteria State Beach.

For more information visit, https://surfbeerfest.com