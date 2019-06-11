News

Summer Lunch at the Library in San Luis Obispo County has returned

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 04:47 AM PDT

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo County Library System is once again hosting a free lunch program for kids 18 and under. 

The program runs today, June 11th, through the 25th, every Tuesday through Thursday, following this schedule:

  • Nipomo Library, 12:00 - 12:45 p.m.
  • San Luis Obispo Library, 11:00 a.m. 12:00 p.m.
  • Morro Bay Library, 12:30 - 1:30 p.m.

The Morro Bay Library kicks off the summer lunch program, and will be serving up free barbecues with live music, face panting, balloon animals, games, and more. 

The free lunches are made possible by the San Luis Coastal and Lucia Mar Meal Services Departments, Summer Lunch at the Library, and the USDA.

