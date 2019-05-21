News

Students mark 5th anniversary of Isla Vista Tragedy

David Hogg scheduled to speak Tuesday

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 08:00 PM PDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 11:52 PM PDT

UCSB students remember those killed in Isla Vista Tragedy five years ago

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Thursday, May 23, 2019 will mark the fifth anniversary of the Isla Vista tragedy that left 6 University of California, Santa Barbara students dead.

George Chen, 19, Cheng Yuan "James" Hong. 20. and Weihan "David" Wang, 20, were stabbed to death.

Katherine Breann Cooper, 22, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez,20 and Veronika Elizabeth Weiss, 19, were shot to death.

More than a dozen students were injured.

A number of memorial events will be held in and around campus this week.

Memorial art and flowers will be on display on the Storke Lawn.

A discussion will be held in the Isla Vista Community room on Monday at 5 p.m.

People are also invited to share their throughts on Tuesday at noon at the University Center and later in the week at Alumni Hall

A reception for an art exhbit entitled  "We Remember Them" will be held at the UCSB Library on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Parkland Survivor David Hogg is also visiting campus. Hogg wil speak at Campbell Hall on Tuesday from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Hogg said his passion is to increase voter participation and civic engagement.

For more information visit, https://events.ucsb.edu

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Recommended Stories

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Can cannabis growers and avocado farmers coexist?

Five
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Five "Superstar Dogs" available for free adoption at Santa Maria Valley Humane Society

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place
Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Litter covers the ground at the Glass Factory as shooting ban remains in place

7 steps to a healthier heart
iStock/LuisPortugal

7 steps to a healthier heart

On this day: May 21
Evan Agostini/Getty Images

On this day: May 21

Famous people who were teachers
Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Famous people who were teachers

On this day: May 20
Tom Pennington/Getty Images

On this day: May 20

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Rolling Stone's top singing duos of all time

Best, worst states for military retirees
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Best, worst states for military retirees

On this day: May 19
CNN

On this day: May 19

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness
Rob Carr/Getty Images

Horse world celebrates 144th Preakness

On this day: May 18
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

On this day: May 18

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos
Pedro Pardo/AFP/Getty Images

Mexico City's extreme air pollution, in photos

Most popular baby names of 2018

Most popular baby names of 2018

On this day: May 17
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: May 17

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

Top 10 stand-up comedians of all time

America's most popular dog, cat names
Win McNamee/Getty Images

America's most popular dog, cat names

TWA Hotel opens at JFK
Getty Images

TWA Hotel opens at JFK

Most bicycle-friendly states
Steve Kastenbaum/CNN

Most bicycle-friendly states

On this day: May 16
Royalbroil via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: May 16