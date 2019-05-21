Students mark 5th anniversary of Isla Vista Tragedy

UCSB students remember those killed in Isla Vista Tragedy five years ago

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Thursday, May 23, 2019 will mark the fifth anniversary of the Isla Vista tragedy that left 6 University of California, Santa Barbara students dead.

George Chen, 19, Cheng Yuan "James" Hong. 20. and Weihan "David" Wang, 20, were stabbed to death.

Katherine Breann Cooper, 22, Christopher Ross Michaels-Martinez,20 and Veronika Elizabeth Weiss, 19, were shot to death.

More than a dozen students were injured.

A number of memorial events will be held in and around campus this week.

Memorial art and flowers will be on display on the Storke Lawn.

A discussion will be held in the Isla Vista Community room on Monday at 5 p.m.

People are also invited to share their throughts on Tuesday at noon at the University Center and later in the week at Alumni Hall

A reception for an art exhbit entitled "We Remember Them" will be held at the UCSB Library on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Parkland Survivor David Hogg is also visiting campus. Hogg wil speak at Campbell Hall on Tuesday from 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Hogg said his passion is to increase voter participation and civic engagement.

For more information visit, https://events.ucsb.edu