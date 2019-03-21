Student messaged mom after seeing New Zealand massacre video in class

Parent alarmed to learn her son saw...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A concerned parent shared an Instant Message she received from her son during school hours.

He wrote, "Mom can I go home the teacher in my last periood put on the whole NZ massacre video where the dude live streamed himself killing 50 and injuring 49 I can't even concentrate anymore."

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he could come home and then called Santa Barbara High School to make them aware of what happened in her son's class.

"The teacher proceeded to call all the parents individually. It was a mistake, he said he was responsible and he felt bad and he should have stopped it sooner, he was under the impression it was a news piece, not the actual live stream, but that is traumatic and shocking, they were exposed to that entire video," she said.



Principal Elise Simmons can't talk about the case, but said they they hold "Connection Circles" to give students a safe place to talk about their feelings when disturbing things happen.

Educators hope students won't go looking elsewhere online for the video that Facebook took down.

"I undertand it was an accident, but you can't take it back," the mother said.

The teen's mother says she hopes this is a learning experience for everyone involved.