Structure fire investigation underway in Santa Barbara

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Structure fire on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara. Photo by John Palminteri/KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire.

Crews were dispatched to the 700 block of De La Vina at 11:47 a.m. Thursday for a report of heavy smoke coming out of a building.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We have a reporter on scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.