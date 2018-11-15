Structure fire investigation underway in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City Fire Department is working to put out a structure fire.
Crews were dispatched to the 700 block of De La Vina at 11:47 a.m. Thursday for a report of heavy smoke coming out of a building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We have a reporter on scene and will update this story with new information as it becomes available.
